Adding Metformin to Concurrent Radiotherapy Does Not Improve Survival in Locally Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

By Hayley Virgil
cancernetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFindings from the phase 2 NRG-LU001 trial indicated that the addition of metformin to radiotherapy did not improve survival outcomes in patients with non–small cell lung cancer. Although metformin appears to impact tumor metabolism and has previously improved survival in combination with Tyrosine kinase inhibitors for patients with non–small cell...

