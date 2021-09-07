CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Diercksen Taking Over As Disney Vacation Club Senior VP and General Manager

By Shannen Michaelsen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new email to Disney Vacation Club Members, Thomas Mazloum, President of Disney Signature Experiences, has announced that Bill Diercksen has been promoted to senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club. Diercksen is replacing Terri Schultz, who is moving to senior vice president of Commercial Strategy for all Disney Signature Experiences business, including Disney Vacation Club.

