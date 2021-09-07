Bill Diercksen Taking Over As Disney Vacation Club Senior VP and General Manager
In a new email to Disney Vacation Club Members, Thomas Mazloum, President of Disney Signature Experiences, has announced that Bill Diercksen has been promoted to senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club. Diercksen is replacing Terri Schultz, who is moving to senior vice president of Commercial Strategy for all Disney Signature Experiences business, including Disney Vacation Club.wdwnt.com
