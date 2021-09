The 2021 boys soccer Super 7 list was released by MassLive on Tuesday, with a pair of Belchertown players leading the list heading into the fall. Arguably the top goaltender in the state, the senior captain is set to lead the Terriers between the goalposts for one final time this fall. Described as “a legitimate D1 talent” by West Side head coach Nick Gumlaw, Carney and his 6-foot-5 build will look to keep opposing teams out of the net and secure clean sheets as the Terriers aim to make a postseason run in the Division 2 state tournament. He’s already tallied one shutout in a season-opening 1-0 victory against Ludlow.

BELCHERTOWN, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO