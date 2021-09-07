City holds open house to showcase new General Plan

With redistricting now on the horizon based on the data collected by the 2020 U.S. Census,. New Braunfels City Council will hold a workshop in order to get an overview on the redistricting process. The workshop, scheduled for Monday, September 13th at 4:00pm at New Braunfels City Hall (550 Landa St.), will give City Council and the general public a chance to learn more about the effect of population shifts, migration influxes, or diminishment in certain areas or neighborhoods that could lead to changes to the city’s single-member districts.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO