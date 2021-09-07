CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City holds open house to showcase new General Plan

By Skyler Beltran
Cover picture for the articleLehi held its final public open house to share the new City General Plan on Tuesday, August 31, at the Lehi Senior Center. Mayor Mark Johnson, Councilmen Mike Southwick, Chris Condie and Paul Hancock, and Councilwoman Paige Albrecht were all in attendance to engage with residents. Councilwoman Katie Koivisto did not attend. City Council Candidates Aaron Bullen, Nicole Kunze, Michelle Miles and Lori Le were also in attendance for the open house.

