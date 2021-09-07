Visiting Artist Colloquium: Michelle Martin

Lydia Martin, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will serve as the new Windgate Metals Artist-in-Residence at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. “I am really looking forward to getting to know the students and people at UA Little Rock,” Martin said. “UA Little Rock’s continued commitment to the future of education, art practices, and diverse mediums speak to my own ways of thinking as both an educator and maker. As an educator, I am committed to sharing what I know in an active dialogue with all of my students. Education carves out a space where both the instructor and students can find a greater sense of purpose and understanding within the world.”

