Ohio State

100% Vegan and Gluten-Free Coffee Shop Opens in Cleveland, Ohio

By Kayla Pasko
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis plant-based concept is revolutionizing Ohio’s coffee scene, one latte at a time!. A new all-vegan and gluten-free coffee shop is now open in Lakewood, Ohio. Chef and owner Maximillian Parker opened Propaganda Coffee on July 22, a dream of his that has been a decade in the making. The shop specializes in plant-based pastries, sandwiches, potato latkes, salads, and specialty coffee drinks, all of which are scratch-made on site.

