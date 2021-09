Who doesn't love mac and cheese? Whether you're a fan of the kind that comes from a box or you make a gourmet baked mac and cheese with three different kinds of fancy cheeses, mac and cheese is a reliably delicious crowd-pleaser. But what if this comfort food favorite had a little bit of a kick? If you've ever wanted to take your mac and cheese game to the next level, try this delicious and easy recipe from registered dietitian Kristen Carli. "I love spicy foods," Carli says, adding, "Because mac and cheese is so creamy, spice complements it really well."

