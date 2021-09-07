Shirley M. Kirstein, age 87, of Tomahawk, formerly of Merrill and Wausau, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk. Shirley was born on April 10, 1934, in Wausau to Otto & Clara (Peters) Zumann. She was married to William Kirstein on May 19, 1956, in Wausau. Together they have two daughters. Shirley attended Madison General School of Nursing where she earned her nursing degree. Shirley was formerly on the Town of Wilson Election Board. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Shirley was currently a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Shirley served on the altar guild and attended bible study in various congregations. She was a woman with very strong faith and had a very long prayer list. She was kind hearted, loving, and loved her family.