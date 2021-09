Residents testing positive for COVID-19 totaled 376,747 up 1,612 since Friday; the positivity rate is 2.60%, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported. The state reported 10,608,725 COVID tests completed, up 61,032. Hospitalizations declined by 2 to total 363 since Friday. The state reported 39 deaths since Aug. 26, bringing the death total to 8,394. COVID deaths are reported weekly on Thursdays.