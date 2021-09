BELLE FOURCHE — Alexis Allen of Belle Fourche tries to get away from two Dakota Valley defenders in girls high school soccer action Saturday, in Belle Fourche. The Lady Broncs lost to the Lady Panthers 7-3. Victoria Brill scored two goals and Dru Keegan scored one goal for the Lady Broncs. “I thought we had flickers of great soccer. They were passing the ball well. Then there was other parts where we’re chasing, but overall they are still learning, they are still a very young team. I’m pleased with the way the game went,” said Rob Creed, the Lady Broncs head coach.

BELLE FOURCHE, SD ・ 14 DAYS AGO