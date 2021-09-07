Grey's Anatomy Reveals Another Alum Is Returning to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital
Watch: Would Sandra Oh Ever Return to "Grey's Anatomy?" Just when we thought Grey's Anatomy couldn't top last season's list of cameos, the medical drama went and surprised us. On Tuesday, Sept. 7, ABC confirmed that Grey's alum Abigail Spencer will be reprising her role of Dr. Megan Hunt for season 18. According to Deadline, Dr. Hunt will make an appearance in the first episode of the new season, which premieres Sept. 30.www.eonline.com
