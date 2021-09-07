CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art Faculty Colloquium: Professor Dyani White Hawk

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDyani White Hawk (Sičáŋǧu Lakota) is a visual artist and independent curator based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. White Hawk’s honest and inclusive painting and sculptural work draws from the breadth of her life experiences, Native and non-Native, urban, academic, and cultural education systems, to starting from center and deepening her own understanding of the intricacies of self and culture, correlations between personal and national history, and Indigenous and mainstream art histories. Recent work in performance, video, and photography focusing on issues of Indigenous language, women’s rights, and the necessity of nurturing cross-cultural relationships, has further developed the driving force of her practice; to encourage conversations that challenge the lack of representation of Native arts, people and voices in our national consciousness while highlighting the truth and necessity of equality and intersectionality.

