The bidding to buy out an older bayfront condo complex in Miami’s Edgewater is up to $150 million, according to offers obtained by The Real Deal. Condo owners at the roughly 254-unit Bay Park, 3301 Northeast Fifth Avenue, have received three written offers since May. The latest is $150 million from Aman Group, led by Miami-based broker, investor and developer Vivian Dimond. (Aman is not affiliated with the ultra luxury hotel group called Aman Resorts.) Dimond declined to comment.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO