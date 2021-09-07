Grazing Bites: Have a contingency plan in place

It has been another odd year with the weather. Some areas that were extremely dry early in the year are now enjoying abundant forages and rapid regrowth. Some areas that were wetter than normal during that same period are now on the dry side. No matter where you are located, you should always be prepared for changes in weather conditions and have some type of contingency plan in place. You buy insurance for those “just in case” circumstances, you need to do the same with forages.