Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary PTO’s Back to School Picnic themed “The Neighborhood School” was a huge success, and these photos proves it. Everyone who turned out at the recent get-together with old and new parents alike, enjoyed the heart warming picnic at the school yard. And from a weather standpoint, it was a perfect day for a picnic. The day was certainly filled with super food, fun and wonderful time for all. ABVM PTO thanks everyone who attended. The strength of ABVM-PTO will be assured by more participation in School/Parent activities in the future.

PASADENA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO