CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

The Top 10 Most Colorful Mountain Drives in Autumn

By Kasey Harvey
mountainliving.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best times to tour the Rockies is between early September and early October, when the leaves are changing and before the snow blows in. Let our roundup of the top 10 scenic drives guide you through the best of the high country’s places for leaf peeping. Trail...

www.mountainliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
worldatlas.com

10 Most Gorgeous Mountain Towns In America

With mountain towns being especially popular among skiers, there must be other reasons why people from all walks of life can be found sharing an evening at one of its local bars. Often inclusive with mountain-flowing rivers, lakes in the vicinity and a quirky vibe within, these most gorgeous mountain towns in the United States attract local and international travellers who want to conquer peaks, ski, or admire the alpine scenery.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
ReporterHerald.com

Rocky Mountain National Park closes areas to protect elk during autumn rut

Rocky Mountain National Park officials started annual closures Wednesday in areas frequented by elk. The closures are in place for travel on foot or horse off established roadways or designated trails from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. in Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow and Holzwarth Meadow, according to a news release.
ANIMALS
Gazette

5 fall color drives through massive aspen groves in Colorado

Sprawling 106 acres in Utah’s Fishlake National Forest, Pando is the largest known aspen clone in the world. But with research, experts suspect a larger one could be found — perhaps in Colorado’s mountains. We asked where they would look. Here’s some of what they said:. Grand Mesa. The gentler...
COLORADO STATE
visitglenwood.com

Shifting Gears: Fall Color Drives Near Glenwood Springs

Leaf-peeping season in Colorado is a short one; combine your getaway to Glenwood Springs with a scenic Colorado color drive. Glorious fall colors have arrived in Colorado! See them up close with leaf-peeping excursions that originate in Glenwood Springs. In addition to taking in the town’s extraordinary hot springs amenities including Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, Iron Mountain Hot Springs and Yampah Vapor Caves and other popular attractions such as Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, visitors to Glenwood Springs are golden when it comes to the best places for beautiful fall color drives.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Autumn#Color#The West Elk Loop#The Continental Divide#Arapaho#Indian#The Dallas Range#Spanish#Mount Bierstadt#Kenosha Cafe
newfolks.com

Ride the rails this fall to see autumn’s colors

No one is really sure when leaf-peeping became a thing, but one thing is for certain. Parents loaded the kids in the car to take a look at autumn colors long before fall foliage posts on social media were trendy. It’s tough to predict just when those red, orange, and yellow hues will strike, but typically, the autumn colors begin to take hold in late September and early October, depending on where you live.
TRAVEL
ceoworld.biz

Top 10 destinations to visit this autumn in US

Autumn is a good time for excursions. The summer heat has subsided and the weather conditions are suitable for nature walks and activities. We recommend you some destinations that you could visit. Alabama, Tuscaloosa: Alabama, Tuscaloosa: It’s a beautiful town, full of water oaks in downtown streets since 1840s. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
blueridgeoutdoors

Top Spots for Leaf Peeping in Mountaineer Country, WV

Mountain Views, Scenic Trails, Colorful Leaves & More. Fall is officially in the air! The weather is getting crisp, football is returning to television screens, and you can smell pumpkin spice everywhere you turn. You’ve decorated with seasonal decor, and you’re unpacking your sweaters from your wardrobe. Time to celebrate the season – and what better way than with a leaf-peeping journey?
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Vail Daily

Outside Scoop: Peeping the first of autumn colors

If you look to the horizon at the higher elevations, you will notice the aspen are beginning their annual color shift. Their quaking leaves change from striking, bright green to a range of colors, the most typical a golden yellow — but aspens can also turn everything in between, such as orange and red.
GARDENING
outtherecolorado.com

9 spots for fall color within hour's drive of Denver

From glistening skyscrapers to glistening leaves. The drastic change is most welcome come fall in Denver. One need not travel far from the metro to be immersed in the color that comes just once a year to the hills distant but not very far. Here are spots to consider within an hour's drive or so:
TRAVEL
Down East

4 Trails to the Top of Acadia’s Cadillac Mountain

The trail that most starkly illustrates Cadillac’s capacity for quietude is the Gorge Path, as its route more or less parallels the uber-popular North Ridge Trail. Unlike the high and dry North Ridge, the narrow chasm between Cadillac and Dorr is damp, dark, and cool — the echoey nave of a medieval cathedral, with trees for columns and cliffs for walls. The trail eventually emerges at the saddle between Cadillac and Dorr, and turning right leads up steep, exposed ledges — which are daunting enough to inspire a return loop back along the North Ridge and Kebo Brook trails. 1.9 miles one way from a pullout on the Park Loop Rd., a mile east of the intersection with Paradise Hill Rd. 4.8-mile loop if descending via the North Ridge Trail.
LIFESTYLE
The State

When will leaves change color in NC mountains? Map shows best time to see fall foliage

North Carolina’s trees are still coated in lush shades of green as the waning days of summer approach — but not for much longer. The leaves could start to change in the far reaches of Western North Carolina as soon as Labor Day, according to the 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map released annually by SmokyMountains.com. But the map’s week-by-week prediction indicates peak fall foliage for most mountain towns won’t arrive until October.
POLITICS
news3lv.com

Autumn Adventuring at Lee Canyon hosts charity drive through fall season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The fall season is approaching, which means many more people will be visiting Lee Canyon in the upcoming weeks. Starting Friday, September 10 until mid-October, guests are encouraged to bring and donate gently used coats and new socks to support Lee Canyon's 4th annual Spread the Warmth Coat & Sock Drive.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Only In Oregon

Get Excited, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Above Average Temperatures This Winter In Oregon

Winter in Oregon can be a big, old downer. Gray skies, lots of rain, and chilly temps that aren’t quite cold enough for snow. If you’re not a fan of Old Man Winter, you’ll be pleased as punch about this year’s forecast. The Farmers Almanac is actually predicting above average temperatures and below average precipitation […] The post Get Excited, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Above Average Temperatures This Winter In Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Baby of Fallen Wyoming Marine Rylee McCollum is Born

The photos above are from Jiennah Crayton's Facebook page. As of Tuesday morning at 4am these photos had been shared over 5000 times. Hundreds of well wishes had poured in. It has been almost one month since he was killed by a suicide bomber. Now fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum of Jackson’s baby has been born.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy