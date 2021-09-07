The Top 10 Most Colorful Mountain Drives in Autumn

The trail that most starkly illustrates Cadillac’s capacity for quietude is the Gorge Path, as its route more or less parallels the uber-popular North Ridge Trail. Unlike the high and dry North Ridge, the narrow chasm between Cadillac and Dorr is damp, dark, and cool — the echoey nave of a medieval cathedral, with trees for columns and cliffs for walls. The trail eventually emerges at the saddle between Cadillac and Dorr, and turning right leads up steep, exposed ledges — which are daunting enough to inspire a return loop back along the North Ridge and Kebo Brook trails. 1.9 miles one way from a pullout on the Park Loop Rd., a mile east of the intersection with Paradise Hill Rd. 4.8-mile loop if descending via the North Ridge Trail.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO