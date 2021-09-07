CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why the End of Enhanced Unemployment Won’t Solve Restaurants’ Staffing Crisis

By Chris Crowley
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver Labor Day weekend, the federal government ended its so-called enhanced-unemployment-benefits program, reaching the dreaded “benefits cliff.” The benefits, unusually generous by the standards of this country, staved off evictions and allowed many people to hold off on returning to jobs they may have felt were unsafe or were otherwise undesirable. Already, some restaurateurs are excitedly telling the New York Post that this could mean, at long last, the end of their ongoing staffing woes.

Daryl Nicely
6d ago

These workers dont exist.They moved on and found other jobs because they were tired of working for low pay and tips.Tired of being abused by entited customers.Low or no hours with diminished seating so tips suffer.

Yessika Ramirez
6d ago

Restaurants will probably continue to suffer, I bet most of these people went back to school or a different field. I mean why make sht money with no benefits when they can go work at Target for $15 AND benefits? Lol

