You can forgive newly crowned BMW PGA champion Billy Horschel if this all feels awkwardly familiar. In 2014, the fast-talking Florida native didn’t hear his name listed when captain Tom Watson revealed the American Ryder Cup team he’d be taking to Gleneagles. Horschel then proceeded to win the Tour Championship at East Lake, after a victory at the BMW Championship a week before, and claimed the FedEx Cup title. Having a player with so much momentum missing from the U.S. team—one that would get beat handily by the European squad that year—caused officials who oversee the American selection process to push back making the final captain’s picks for subsequent Ryder Cup teams a few weeks should another “Horschel situation” arise.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO