In-season blockbuster quarterback trades are extremely rare, but could we see one if things go downhill quickly in Seattle?. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks could look to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson if the 2021 season goes poorly. This likely wouldn’t happen until after the season, but if Seattle gets off to a disastrous start, perhaps it could happen sooner.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO