CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

U.S. dollar climbs as bond yields rise

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar appreciated in late trading on Tuesday amid a momentum in bond yields. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.32 percent at 92.5126. In late New York trading, the euro fell to 1.1845 U.S. dollars from...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar finds footing as traders await inflation data

SINGAPORE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The dollar began a week full of big economic data on a firm footing, with investors wary of the Federal Reserve beginning its exit from super-supportive policy even as cases of the coronavirus surge. The greenback closed out its best week in three weeks on...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds above $1780, capped by $1800

US Treasury yields decline on Monday ahead of US inflation data, helping gold. US dollar fails to hold to gains, DXY retreats from weekly highs back toward 92.50. XAU/USD remains neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, under the 20-SMA. Gold prices seesawed between gains and losses, holding within the recent range between...
MARKETS
audacy.com

Asian stocks mixed as investors await US inflation data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors waited for an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced, while Tokyo and Seoul retreated. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index closed higher, snapping a five-day losing streak. Investors were watching...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistani rupee registers all-time low against US dollar

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 13 (ANI): Pakistani rupee neared an all-time low after another fall against the US dollar. As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the currency closed at 168.02 against the dollar in the inter-bank market, registering a decline of Rs 0.36 or 0.21 per cent. Dropping below...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
fxempire.com

Economic Data Puts the Pound and the Greenback in the Spotlight

It was a busier start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Aussie Dollar was in action in the early hours. Later this morning, finalized industrial production figures are also due out of Japan. Barring a marked revision from prelim figures, however, we don’t expect the production numbers to influence.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Fed taper talk is sticking, US dollar rises

Here is what you need to know for Tuesday 14 September in forex:. The US dollar hit a two-week peak against a basket of currencies as measured in the DXY index on Monday. The bulls are back in action as the US Federal Reserve is expected to reduce its asset purchases before long, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. The dollar index DXY earlier rose to 92.887, its highest since Aug. 27. It was last up slightly at 92.664 by the closing bell on Wall Street. US bond yields are a touch lower.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Dollar#Canadian Dollar#Treasury Department#U S Dollar#British
FXStreet.com

The week ahead: Trading US inflation and UK labour market data

The current trading environment is proving that it doesn’t pay to be a value investor or a growth investor. It doesn’t help your performance if you trade in the short term only, or the long term only. In this environment you have to be both a long- and short-term investor as well as a growth and value investor since market themes are changing on a daily basis. Comments during the weekend from Fed officials including Patrick Harker from Philadelphia and Loretta Mester from Cleveland, suggested that a tapering announcement from the Federal Reserve next week would be a good thing for stocks since it would suggest that the FOMC has faith in the strength of the US economic recovery and it would be a sign that the worst of the Delta Covid variant is behind us.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gold rises on COVID-19 Delta variant concerns

CHICAGO, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Monday as investors are concerned about the spread of COVID-19. The most active gold contract for December delivery rose 2.3 U.S. dollars, or 0.13 percent, to close at 1,794.4 dollars per ounce.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Asia shares mixed, dollar steady ahead of U.S. inflation

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asia’s share markets were mixed and the dollar held steady on Tuesday, with investors awaiting U.S inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus. China’s tightening grip on its technology companies and a widening liquidity crisis for the country’s most indebted...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Dollar flat ahead of key US inflation report, euro dips

Aussie Rises on Short-Squeeze, Loonie Up as Oil Rallies. Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, ended flat at 92.64 after trading to an overnight high at 92.89 (Aug 27 peak). Tonight’s release of the Core reading of the US Consumer Price Index is expected to rise 0.3% in August, unchanged from 0.3% in July. In the UK, the July Employment report is due later today. Sterling finished at 1.3835 against the Greenback, little changed from 1.3840 yesterday. The Euro slid to an overnight and near two-week lows at 1.1770 before rebounding to settle at 1.1810 (1.1814 yesterday). Short covering boosted the Australian Dollar to 0.7367 (0.7355) after a CFTC report for the week ended 7 September revealed that net speculative Aussie shorts hit a near 3-year peak. The Dollar slid 0.31% against the Canadian Loonie to 1.2650 from 1.2684. Brent Crude Oil prices extended its gains, up 1.07% to USD 73.70 (USD 72.95). Global bond yields eased. The benchmark US 10-year treasury rate was 1 basis point lower at 1.33%. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was flat at -0.33%. Australia’s Ten-year Treasury bill yield rose 5 basis points to 1.27%. The Canadian 10-year bond rate slipped 2 basis points to 1.21%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
albuquerqueexpress.com

New Zealand house prices hit record high amid COVID-19 lockdown

WELLINGTON, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 25.5 percent from 677,400 NZ dollars in August 2020 to a record 850,000 NZ dollars in August 2021 amid COVID-19 lockdown, as shortage of houses available for sale continued, according to the latest real estate data on Tuesday.
WORLD
fxempire.com

The Fed and Market Participants Await the Release of Key U.S. Economic Data

The dual mandate of the Federal Reserve continues to focus upon maximum employment and inflationary pressures. The economic data from both the U.S. Labor Department’s jobs report, as well as inflationary measures such as the CPI, and PCE (the preferred inflationary index the Federal Reserve uses) are integral components used in the decision-making process of the Federal Reserve.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Will Today's U.S. CPI Data Dent Gold Further?

Every inflation data print these days seem to spell doom for gold and the US CPI number, scheduled for release Tuesday, isn't expected to be much different. Forecasters are expecting the figures to be a touch lower than last month—with 5.3% growth expected for the year to August, versus 5.4% for July—the Consumer Price Index on its own doesn’t portend disaster for gold.
BUSINESS
NBC New York

Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of Inflation Data

August's consumer price index is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a hotter reading expected. There are no auctions scheduled to be held on Tuesday. U.S. Treasury yields rose early on Tuesday, ahead of the release of closely watched inflation data later in the morning. The yield...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US dollar marches higher ahead of inflation data

The dollar kicked off the week on a strong footing following five straight days of declines in the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The greenback has benefited from safety flows given wobbly equity markets and rising bond yields, and at the time of writing, futures suggest dip buyers are not ready yet to provide the needed boost to stocks.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy