Ohio State

Ohio State Shares Game Day Information, Protocols for Fans

By Brendan Gulick
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ttf51_0bp3c7EN00

Three members of the Ohio State athletics administrative staff address the media on Tuesday morning, ahead of the team's first home game this fall against Oregon. The Buckeyes and Ducks will play at 12 p.m. at The Shoe.

There are still plenty of tickets available for fans that may want to attend. OSU Athletics tells us that as of Tuesday morning, there were still roughly 10,000 tickets remaining.

Here are the biggest highlights that the athletic department wants fans to know before the come to campus on game day:

1. Come as early as possible, and please be patient. There is construction in campus, particularly on the west side. Things are going to be a little bit chaotic for the first home game of the season and it's best if you give yourself extra time to get where you need to go.

2. Download the official Ohio State Buckeyes app. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It's the best way to manage your tickets and parking. Plus there are other great features in the app, including the ability to stream the radio broadcast. All ticketing will be done through the mobile apps this season.

3. Ohio Stadium is now a cashless operation. Credit cards will be accepted wherever you need to make a transaction, but there are no more cash exchanges anywhere on game day.

4. Masks are not required anywhere in open-air spaces, including when you're sitting at your seat watching the game or walking on the concourse to get food at the concessions stand. However, masks are required to be worn in closed-air environments, such as bathrooms, elevators, and enclosed lobbies. If at any point you're uncomfortable and would prefer to wear a mask, feel free to do so.

5. Everyone that enters the stadium will pass through a metal detector. But they are designed to allow you to keep everything in your pockets.

For all questions and for further game day related information, fans are encouraged to visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com.

BuckeyesNow

Ohio State’s Sept. 25 Game Against Akron Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff

The Big Ten announced on Monday afternoon that Ohio State's Sept. 25 game against Akron will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network. This marks the second night game of the season for the Buckeyes, who opened with a Thursday evening game at Minnesota on Sept. 2. It's the first home night game this year, though, as Ohio State already hosted Oregon at noon and will take on Tulsa at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Football Offensive Grades vs. Oregon

A tough day in the Shoe for the Buckeyes as 4th down execution and lack of defensive stops led to a 35-28 upset at the hands of the Oregon Ducks. In Ryan Day's first regular season loss, Ohio State was exposed from a schematic and personnel standpoint. There was some good, some bad, and some tremendously ugly.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Ohio State’s Pursuit Of Christen Miller, Commit Kye Stokes’ Upcoming Visit And More

Welcome to the latest episode of "Building the Buckeyes," a new podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State's football recruiting efforts. In this episode, host Andrew Lind discusses the atmosphere at Ohio Stadium during Saturday's loss to Oregon, Christen Miller and Aamil Wagner's official...
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense Struggles vs. Oregon

No sacks, no takeaways, one tackle for loss. That about sums up the effectiveness of the Buckeye defense against a physical, gritty Oregon rushing attack on Saturday afternoon. Give them credit for coming up big when they had absolutely no choice. I'm not criticizing effort here, it's execution malfeasance. Down...
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State vs. Oregon: Halftime Analysis

Here are my biggest first half takeaways after the Buckeyes got pushed around a little bit by Oregon in the opening half:. Ohio State's offense in the first quarter had a few good moments, including several good throws by C.J. Stroud to the outside. But Ohio State is struggling to run the ball as efficiently as we are used to seeing. 20 of Miyan Williams' first quarter rushing yards came on one carry. Outside of that, the team had 10 carries for 33 yards in the first half.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State’s Kerry Coombs Takes Responsibility For Defensive Struggles In Loss To Oregon

Ohio State suffered its first home loss since 2017 on Saturday afternoon, as Oregon rushed for 269 yards and three scores on the ground in a 35-28 win in Columbus. It was just the latest in a string of defensive lapses for the Buckeyes, who have given up 39.3 points per game in its last three games, including the national championship against Alabama and the season opener at Minnesota.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Instant Analysis from Ohio State's Crushing Loss to Oregon

Ohio State's loss to Oregon isn't going to sit well with fans, particularly because the Buckeyes played more than well enough offensively to win the game. But the defensive execution on Saturday was, for the second straight week, average at best. The Silver Bullets did a reasonable job in man-to-man...
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Game Day Central: No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 12 Oregon Ducks

Everything you need to prepare for the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks game can be found here:. Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter) Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan. Announcers:...
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Key Players To Watch When Ohio State Hosts Oregon On Saturday Afternoon

All eyes will be on Columbus on Saturday afternoon when No. 3 Ohio State hosts No. 12 Oregon (12 p.m. on FOX) in a game that has national title implications for both teams. The Buckeyes are a 14.5-point favorite against the Ducks, who are still looking for their first win in the all-time series (0-9). But that said, here are a look at two players for each team that will determine whether Ohio State or Oregon leaves Ohio Stadium with the win:
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Safety Josh Proctor Carted Off With Leg Injury

Ohio State safety Josh Proctor was a game-time decision on Saturday after sustaining an injury late in the Minnesota game to open the season. While it's good that Proctor was healthy enough to take the field for the Silver Bullets, it looks like he may not be back out there any time soon.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
