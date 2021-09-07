CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Teams will soon allow supervisors to delete others' messages

By Robert Carnevale
windowscentral.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Teams is getting a new feature aimed at moderating chats. Supervisors will soon be able to delete others' messages. Microsoft is adding a new capability to Microsoft Teams that will enable supervisors to clamp down on users' messages if they fall out of line with what is deemed acceptable. Soon, chat supervisors will be able to delete inappropriate or derailing messages so that conversations don't meander or become toxic.

www.windowscentral.com

