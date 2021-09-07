CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Referendum would create hurdle to consumer-owned utility

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Opponents of a proposal to replace the state's private utility companies with a consumer-owned utility have crafted a referendum that could create a hurdle to issuing bonds to fund the effort. The referendum proposal submitted to the secretary of state's office on Tuesday would require voter...

