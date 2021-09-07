Royals' Hanser Alberto absent from Tuesday lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against rookie left-hander Alexander Wells and the Baltimore Orioles. Alberto went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Monday's series opener against a lefty, but he's back on the bench for Tuesday's matchup with a southpaw. Adalberto Mondesi is replacing Alberto on the hot corner and batting out of the cleanup spot. Edward Olivares is dropping down three places in the order to bat seventh.www.numberfire.com
