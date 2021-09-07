CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Mochica, one of the world’s oldest penguins, dies at Oregon Zoo at age 31

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Oregon Zoo is mourning the loss of Mochica, a 31-year-old Humboldt penguin who was one of the oldest penguins on the planet. Mochica hatched on July 6, 1990, at the Oregon Zoo and was hand-reared, which the zoo says was standard practice at the time. Mo, as he was known for short, enjoyed spending time with people, often choosing keepers’ quarters over the company of his fellow penguins in the Penguinarium, according to the zoo.

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Blinken grilled in first hearing since Afghanistan withdrawal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his first public appearance before Congress on Monday to answer a barrage of questions about the Biden administration’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan. The nation’s top diplomat also came under scrutiny over the administration’s plans for Afghan allies left behind and the fate of more...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguins#The Zoo#The Oregon Zoo#Penguinarium#North American#Kenton Animal Hospital#South American#Acorema
The Hill

Senate Democrats unveil new voting rights bill

A group of Senate Democrats unveiled new voting rights legislation on Tuesday in another attempt by the party to pass sweeping changes to federal elections in the face of a GOP filibuster. The new bill, called the Freedom to Vote Act, was released by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), along with...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy