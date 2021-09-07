Mochica, one of the world’s oldest penguins, dies at Oregon Zoo at age 31

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Oregon Zoo is mourning the loss of Mochica, a 31-year-old Humboldt penguin who was one of the oldest penguins on the planet. Mochica hatched on July 6, 1990, at the Oregon Zoo and was hand-reared, which the zoo says was standard practice at the time. Mo, as he was known for short, enjoyed spending time with people, often choosing keepers’ quarters over the company of his fellow penguins in the Penguinarium, according to the zoo.