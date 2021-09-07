Colts Ranked No. 16 in NFL.com’s Power Rankings Ahead of Week 1

The NFL regular season is finally upon us and Dan Hanzus, a writer and analyst for NFL.com, has already put out his Power Rankings ahead of Week 1. No. 16 is where Hanzus has the Indianapolis Colts ranked, which may be a bit too low for some when you take into consideration a few of the other AFC teams that are ranked ahead. The Los Angeles Chargers come in at No. 12, the New England Patriots at No. 13 and division-rival Tennessee is ranked a whopping five spots ahead of Indy at No. 11.