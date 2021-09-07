Bengals sign Jake Browning to practice squad and cut Drue Chrisman
The Cincinnati Bengals have signed QB Jake Browning to the practice squad and released punter Drue Chrisman from it, the team announced Tuesday. Browning, weighing in at 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds, is a first-year player by way of the Washington Huskies. He was originally a college free agent signee of the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, the team Cincinnati plays this week. He spent the last two seasons (2019-20) on the Vikings’ practice squad and was waived on Sept. 1st this year.www.cincyjungle.com
