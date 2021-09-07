CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Mac Jones' girlfriend has helped him learn Patriots playbook

By Ryan Hannable
 6 days ago

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones joined Merloni and Fauria Tuesday and revealed he and his girlfriend have walkthroughs in their yard. Read more at WEEI.com.

Boston, MA
