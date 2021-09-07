CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire crews knock down building fire in Orcutt

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
KSBY News
 6 days ago
Fire crews responded to a house fire in Orcutt Tuesday morning.

The burning building was in the 4700 block of Titan St.

Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer for Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said that responders from Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria were on the scene.

By late Tuesday morning, the fire had been knocked down. Crews continued to mop up and overhaul the fire.

Responders said that all occupants got out of the building. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

