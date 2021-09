Many good things have come from Canada. Tim Horton’s donuts. Ice hockey. And, of course, a sitcom that went from being an obscure cult favorite to a genuine sensation and Emmy winner. That would be “Schitt’s Creek.” For a show that originally aired on something called the “Pop” network in the United States, this story of the Rose family falls from the upper class to a small town they happened to own as a lark really had an incredible rise. Hey, any show starring Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara had to have some charms, right? These are the 25 best episodes of “Schitt’s Creek.” Great stuff from the Great White North.

