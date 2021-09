After revealing Dead by Daylight’s new Hellraiser Chapter and letting players go hands-on with Pinhead on the test servers, Behaviour Interactive has now set a release date for the DLC. The game’s newest Chapter will be available on September 7th, the developers confirmed on Friday, which means players have less than a week to go before they can add Hellraiser to their growing collections of licensed crossovers in Dead by Daylight.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO