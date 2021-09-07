CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol-Myers to require U.S., Puerto Rico staff to be vaccinated

(Reuters) – Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will require all its employees working in the United States and Puerto Rico to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus effective Nov. 1, the drugmaker said on Tuesday. In the face of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, spurred by the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant,...

Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE
Editor at Global Perspectives

Puerto Rico Protestors to U.S. "Get out!"

Hundreds of Puerto Ricans took to the streets, again, to protest against a bill aimed at annexing Puerto Rico to the United States. One poll showing over 1 million responses was almost divided, with 52 percent in favor of the annexation. The country remains deeply divided over the issue.
U.S. and India in talks over timeline for restarting COVID-19 vaccine exports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is communicating regularly with India in bilateral and multilateral channels to discuss the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and inquire about its timeline for restarting vaccine exports, a senior Biden administration official said. The global pandemic will be a key topic on Sept. 24, when...
Emergent to make Providence Therapeutics' potential COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – Emergent BioSolutions Inc signed a five-year agreement with Providence Therapeutics to develop and manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the companies said on Tuesday. The agreement signed between Emergent and Providence Therapeutics is valued at about $90 million. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
UK would not have approved Valneva COVID vaccine, health secretary says

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain cancelled its contract for about 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by France's Valneva in part because it was clear it would not be approved for use in the country, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday. "There are commercial reasons that...
Factbox – Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – After three months of decline in global oil demand, COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs are set to unleash thirst for oil stymied by pandemic restrictions especially in Asia, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary...
SSI ruling could be boon for Puerto Rico's economy

Almost two dozen amicus briefs have been filed with the U.S. Supreme Court in the past 10 days in favor of granting Supplemental Security Income benefits to Puerto Ricans and other territorial residents, with oral arguments set for Nov. 8. Providing the payments would mean an additional $1 billion in...
Puerto Rico releases a more optimistic economic projection

The Puerto Rico Planning Board is more optimistic for economic growth for the next 10 years than the Oversight Board is in its adopted fiscal plan. This Planning Board, the local government body that analyzes economic data and makes economic and demographic projections, expects an average 1.04% real Gross National Product growth from fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2031, higher than the Puerto Rico Oversight Board-approved fiscal plan that included an average of 0.54% real GNP growth in the same period.
Why Isn't Puerto Rico a State?

Located about a thousand miles southeast of Florida, Puerto Rico is a Caribbean archipelago with a complex colonial history and political status. As a territory of the United States, Puerto Rico's 3.2 million residents are U.S. citizens. However, while subject to U.S. federal laws, island-based Puerto Ricans can't vote in presidential elections and lack voting representation in Congress. As a U.S. territory, it is neither a state nor an independent country.
Presbyterian Communities to require staff to be vaccinated

Staff at a local nursing home will soon be required to roll up their sleeves for one of the three COVID-19 vaccinations. Presbyterian Communities of Florence announced last week that it is implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for staff members. The policy is being enforced at all six Presbyterian Communities of S.C. sites. "This tough decision came after much thought, discussion and prayer," said Dr. Franklin Fant, president and CEO of the Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina. "As caregivers, our decision about being vaccinated impacts the health risks of others." A news release added that the decision was made for three reasons: a recent surge in the number of positive COVID-19 test results in South Carolina, the Food and Drug Administration's full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and a federal directive that all nursing home employees must be vaccinated in order for the nursing home to be able to continue to receive Medicare and Medicaid funding. Fant also acknowledged that the mandatory vaccination policy could result in the loss of employees. Approximately 70 percent of the staff at the six nursing homes have been vaccinated. The company is also offering a $100 bonus for each vaccinated staff member along with forums with health care experts on the vaccines. All staff at the facilities are required to get at least one dose of one of the three vaccines or have been granted a medical or religious exemption by Sept. 27. Second doses must be received by Oct. 29.
Conservatives In Puerto Rico Oppose Gender Views In Schools

Conservatives in Puerto Rico push for inclusion of the gender perspective in school curriculum. Gender perspective is what makes the allusion to a conceptual tool that shows the differences between women and men. Currently, the island of Puerto Rico is facing one of its biggest problems yet. In fact, growing...
BetMGM Is Expanding to Puerto Rico

Sports betting company BetMGM is expanding to the island of Puerto Rico. The company has agreed to a strategic partnership with the Casino Del Mar at La Concha Resort in San Juan's Condado neighborhood. That will include the launch of both retail and mobile sports betting, including a retail sports...
Discover Puerto Rico Becomes Marketer-For-Hire to Others

It's a win-win for the island's destination marketing group and for its in-destination clients — but how many other tourism boards are ready to follow suit at this time?. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. When Covid hit and...
U.S. Elevates Travel Warnings for Canada and Puerto Rico

It doesn't bode well for tourism between the two northern neighbors, especially when Canada reopened its land border with the U.S. just three weeks ago. The U.S. State Department has raised its travel advisory alert for Canada to a "level  3 – reconsider travel" status amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
CDC raises travel warning for Puerto Rico, Switzerland and others

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised its travel warning level for seven destinations, including Switzerland and Puerto Rico, to its highest risk designation. Switzerland and Puerto Rico, along with Azerbaijan, Estonia, Guam, North Macedonia and St. Lucia, are now on the CDC's Level 4 list, indicating...
Puerto Rico's public pensions deserve preservation

Puerto Rico's debt restructuring is now entering its crucial final stage — one that will determine the island's future financial trajectory. The groundwork for this restructuring was established on June 30, 2016, when Congress enacted the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act, or PROMESA, to exercise its territorial power over Puerto Rico by creating a seven-member Financial Oversight and Management Board to oversee the island's return to fiscal responsibility and access to capital markets.
The Latest: Puerto Rico imposes new pandemic restrictions

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's governor on Monday announced new restrictions to fight a rise in COVID-19 cases, including closing certain private businesses and banning alcohol sales after midnight. Social activities such as concerts, weddings, birthdays and anniversaries also will be banned during those hours, and people will...
