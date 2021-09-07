CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City-county host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing this week

By Alyssa Flores
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 6 days ago
The city of Corpus Christi and the Nueces County Public Health District will be holding free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for the community starting Tuesday, and running until Thursday.

The testing will be at the old CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial site on 2606 Hospital Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can register for testing on-site, or in advance by calling 361-826-7200 or by going online here.

For other testing locations in the area, click here .

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

