The Best Way to See the Statue of Liberty Is From This Hot Tub Boat

By Tanner Saunders
Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can't speak for everyone living in New York, but the sight of the Statue of Liberty still makes me feel giddy. For me, each sighting is a reminder that I live in the center of the universe, in the city that never sleeps, and a rich and storied place that people around the world dream of calling home. Everyone who visits should take a moment to see it, and the best way to do it? Sitting in a hot tub on a boat cruising the Hudson River.

