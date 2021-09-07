The Best Way to See the Statue of Liberty Is From This Hot Tub Boat

No hotel? No problem. A camper van makes for spontaneous, stress-free travel in the desert. And a great night’s sleep. When asked about dream ’21 travel earlier this year, I immediately thought of how I’d travel versus the where. My answer? A camper van. Camper rentals offer a taste of the tiny, nomadic lifestyles we see in our social media feeds. Tethering to wheels allows for spontaneity and killer sunsets in locations where hotels don’t have stakes. Plus, hitting the road as such holds promise—the discovery of landscapes never beheld, both external and internal. Might epiphanies rush in like the wind with the roll down of a window? Probably not. With each Huberman Lab podcast listen, I know a ticker tape of answers in all caps to questions I’m pondering won’t present itself that easily. So I’ll grab the external and reach for insights later.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO