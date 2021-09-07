Are there side effects when you drink coffee with your medication?

The keto diet is a high-fat, moderate protein, and low-carb diet. It has been shown to help preserve your body’s ability to use fat for energy rather than carbohydrates, which can help with losing weight. When done correctly, the keto diet can be very effective in losing weight. But just like any other diet, it’s essential to know what you are getting into before implementing it into your life. According to a new study, the risks of this diet outweigh the benefits. A team of health scientists would want to raise some concerns about what they call an extremely low carbs diet: It was connected to five long-term chronic illnesses.

DIETS ・ 1 DAY AGO