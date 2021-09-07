CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

ON1 announces Photo RAW 2022: Sky Swap AI, Time-Lapse Creation, NoNoise AI & more

By Jeremy Gray
Digital Photography Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleON1 has announced an all-new version of ON1 Photo RAW. With many new features, including Sky Swap AI and NoNoise AI, ON1 Photo RAW 2022 promises to be a significant update over previous iterations. ON1 Photo RAW 2022 is made to be an all-in-one photo editing application, like prior iterations...

www.dpreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
InfoQ.com

OpenAI Announces 12 Billion Parameter Code-Generation AI Codex

OpenAI recently announced Codex, an AI model that generates program code from natural language descriptions. Codex is based on the GPT-3 language model and can solve over 70% of the problems in OpenAI's publicly available HumanEval test dataset, compared to 0% for GPT-3. The OpenAI research team described the model...
lifewire.com

How AI Upscaling Could Make Better Photos

New techniques that enlarge images using AI could improve everything from photos to video game graphics, experts say. Google researchers recently discussed breakthroughs they’ve made in increasing image resolution. The scientists used a machine learning model to turn a low-res photo into a detailed high-res picture. It’s part of a growing trend of using AI to improve images.
SOFTWARE
petapixel.com

Google’s New AI Photo Upscaling Tech is Jaw-Dropping

Photo enhancing in movies and TV shows is often ridiculed for being unbelievable, but research in real photo enhancing is actually creeping more and more into the realm of science fiction. Just take a look at Google’s latest AI photo upscaling tech. In a post titled “High Fidelity Image Generation...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photo Editing#Ai#Mobile#Time Lapse Creation#Nonoise Ai#Sky Swap Ai#Vp#On1 Nonoise Ai#Export#Browse
DIY Photography

We tried recreating landscape photos with AI using NVIDIA Canvas

The whole concept of AI has always been quite fascinating to me. Not so much the whole end of the world Terminator stuff, but how AI relates to imagery. That a computer can generate somewhat realistic-looking images with very little input from the user is just mind-boggling. One of the...
SOFTWARE
leicarumors.com

The latest photo editing news from Skylum, ON1, Topaz Labs, and DxO

Skylum announced a new Luminar Neo AI image editing software. Additional information can be found here and here. ON1 announced Photo RAW 2022 image editing software with new Sky Swap AI, Time-Lapse Creation, NoNoise AI, and more. Additional information can be found here (see also the sneak peek videos). DxO...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
petapixel.com

Skylum Reveals Luminar Neo, Its More Powerful AI Image Editor

Skylum has announced Luminar Neo, a new creative image editor that uses AI-driven tools, allows complex layering, and can be used as a plugin for Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop. It is set to launch before the end of the year. The company’s latest product is said to be built based...
SOFTWARE
Digital Photography Review

These stylish labels make it easier to identify your lenses

Have you ever looked into your camera bag, saw numerous rear lens caps, and wondered which lens was which? Canadian company Field Made Co. hopes to make this a problem of the past with its lens identification stickers. Field Made Co. offers stickers for Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Sigma and Sony...
LIFESTYLE
slrlounge.com

Best Laptop for Photo Editing

Laptops are portable and powerful computers that make completing tasks more convenient, easier, and faster. These compact machines are not only capable of basic work but are excellent workstations for photographers. Also, they seem to get better and better every year! As such, photographers are always on the lookout for the best laptop for photo editing.
COMPUTERS
californianewswire.com

Logistical Labs Launches Updated User Interface for LoadDex Product

CHICAGO, Ill., Sep 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Logistical Labs, creator of innovative technology that takes the complexity out of shipping, announced today the release of their updated user interface for their LoadDex product. The new version will showcase a simpler design and a more user-friendly approach, with the same features as the previous version but now with more functionality including quick access to search history, batch rating, and a much smoother quoting workflow.
SOFTWARE
DIY Photography

VSCO’s paid app now finally has content-aware object removal tool

Most phone photo editing apps allow you to remove unwanted objects from your photos. VSCO has finally decided to join the party and it has introduced the new Remove tool to its app. If this is your go-to editing app, from now on, you’ll be able to remove unwanted objects without leaving the app.
CELL PHONES
alphauniverse.com

Sony Electronics’ “Visual Story™” Version 2.0 App Adds Compatibility with Video Content

Sony's Visual Story 2.0 App Concept From Shooting To Sending Images To The Client. SAN DIEGO, CA – September 13, 2021 – Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the newest version of the “Visual Story” – a mobile application for professional event photographers – and now video creators – that simplifies the process of delivering photos and videos to their clients immediately after an event through gallery creation, AI (artificial intelligence) assistance for easy image selection and web delivery1. Visual Story is the perfect tool to deliver an excellent experience for all types of clients and use cases that require immediate delivery, including weddings, corporate events, school activities, sports, and family gatherings. To meet the growing needs of today’s creators, Visual Story will continue to add improvements and enhanced capabilities in future versions.
CELL PHONES
Digital Photography Review

100ASA aims to best Instagram through community-based content curation

100ASA is coming for Instagram. As Facebook-owned Instagram continues its shift toward video, as we wrote about in July, 100ASA believes there's room for fresh competition and that photographers will soon be on the hunt for a photographer-focused alternative to the social media giant that is Instagram. If there's a gap, 100ASA wants to fill it.
INTERNET
techgig.com

Turn your low-res photo into high-res with this new AI technology

There are times when we wish a distorted, low-image was not the way it was because the same image would make for a great image had the quality been better and in high resolution. Thanks to. ’s AI-based image upscaling. technology. , you can now enhance the quality of low-resolution...
SOFTWARE
Digital Photography Review

OM Digital Solutions announces development of 20mm F1.4 and 40-150mm F4.0 PRO lenses, updates lens roadmap

OM Digital Solutions has announced it’s developing two new Micro Four Thirds lenses, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 PRO and the M.Zuiko Digital ED 40–150mm F4.0 PRO. In addition to the development announcement, OM Digital Solutions also unveiled a detailed lens roadmap that highlights what’s to come from the Olympus brand under new ownership.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Ricoh’s new GR IIIx camera features a new 40mm equiv. lens, improved image processor and more

Ricoh Imaging has quietly announced the GR IIIx, a new compact camera based on the popular GR III, that features a 40mm (full-frame equiv.) F2.8 lens and other improvements. At the heart of the GR IIIx is a 24.24-megapixel APS-C image sensor (6,000 x 4,000 pixels) with sensor-shift three-axis image stabilization (rated for four stops) and an updated GR Engine 6 image processor. The sensor is capable of 14-bit Raw image capture, offers a maximum sensitivity of 102,400 ISO and features an anti-aliasing filter simulator with ‘Off,’ ‘Low’ and ‘High’ settings. For video, you’re looking at Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) recording at up to 60 frames per second in H.264.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy