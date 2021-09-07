ON1 announces Photo RAW 2022: Sky Swap AI, Time-Lapse Creation, NoNoise AI & more

Sony's Visual Story 2.0 App Concept From Shooting To Sending Images To The Client. SAN DIEGO, CA – September 13, 2021 – Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the newest version of the “Visual Story” – a mobile application for professional event photographers – and now video creators – that simplifies the process of delivering photos and videos to their clients immediately after an event through gallery creation, AI (artificial intelligence) assistance for easy image selection and web delivery1. Visual Story is the perfect tool to deliver an excellent experience for all types of clients and use cases that require immediate delivery, including weddings, corporate events, school activities, sports, and family gatherings. To meet the growing needs of today’s creators, Visual Story will continue to add improvements and enhanced capabilities in future versions.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO