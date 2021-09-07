CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 injured in Murray Labor Day shooting

By Jeff Tavss
 6 days ago
Two people are in stable condition after being shot on a Murray roadway Monday night.

Police say they were called to a report of shots fired at 4450 South 120 West at the end of the Labor Day weekend around 11 p.m.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, the two victims had driven themselves to the hospital where they are both in stable condition.

No suspects have been identified, but police claim there is no threat to the public.

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

