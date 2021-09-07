2 injured in Murray Labor Day shooting

Two people are in stable condition after being shot on a Murray roadway Monday night.

WATCH: Salt Lake City hiring more police officers in hopes of reducing crime

Police say they were called to a report of shots fired at 4450 South 120 West at the end of the Labor Day weekend around 11 p.m.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, the two victims had driven themselves to the hospital where they are both in stable condition.

WATCH: Man arrested at SLC airport for unruly behavior on flight

No suspects have been identified, but police claim there is no threat to the public.