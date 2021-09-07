CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, MI

Staffing buses has been an issue for some Huron County school districts

By Robert Creenan
Huron Daily Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuron County’s school districts are getting by with enough bus drivers to cover their routes, but getting those positions filled has not been easy. The Unionville-Sebewaing Area School District has had trouble finding drivers to cover its routes for the year, with five full-time drivers and one route subcontracted out to Thumb Area Transit. Superintendent Josh Hahn said the district would like to have more substitute drivers, which can cause problems for driver availability.

