Saved from demolition: Historic home becomes restaurant Three 10, to open in Brooklyn Arts District next month
WILMINGTON — Owning and operating a restaurant has been on Jennifer Concklin and Matt Walker’s radar for a decade now. It wasn’t until they decided to make the move from Austin, Texas, to Wilmington, North Carolina, that they began realizing their dream. Little did they know it would also become a historic project that would save a mid-20th century home from demolition.portcitydaily.com
Comments / 0