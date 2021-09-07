CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Saved from demolition: Historic home becomes restaurant Three 10, to open in Brooklyn Arts District next month

By Shea Carver
portcitydaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON — Owning and operating a restaurant has been on Jennifer Concklin and Matt Walker’s radar for a decade now. It wasn’t until they decided to make the move from Austin, Texas, to Wilmington, North Carolina, that they began realizing their dream. Little did they know it would also become a historic project that would save a mid-20th century home from demolition.

portcitydaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Blinken grilled in first hearing since Afghanistan withdrawal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his first public appearance before Congress on Monday to answer a barrage of questions about the Biden administration’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan. The nation’s top diplomat also came under scrutiny over the administration’s plans for Afghan allies left behind and the fate of more...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Wilmington, NC
Restaurants
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Brooklyn#Arts#Sustainable Agriculture#Food Drink#Port City Daily#Myrtle#Black Wwi#Wre Holdings#Allen Oliver House

Comments / 0

Community Policy