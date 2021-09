Obviously, there was no Minecraft Festival this year. The convention was canceled back in February of 2020, and since things aren’t actually any better now, 2021 followed suit. Much like many other cons, it pivoted to an online event called Minecraft Live that kicked into gear last October. Well, it’s been nearly a year, so Minecraft Live 2021 has once again been announced for this October. Developer Mojang teased the announcement with promises that the event would have some news that fans won’t want to miss, as well as special talks with content creators. You can’t exactly dress up in a blocky costume while carrying a blocky pickaxe, but this will have to do for now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO