Even Mercedes-Benz’s high-performance division is ready to embrace electrification. The German automaker has just unveiled the first plug-in hybrid that will be released under the AMG banner—the GT 63 S E Performance. It may not be fully electric like the Audi e-tron GT, but it represents a big step forward for the division, and is, at least temporarily, its most powerful road car. The four-door coupé is the first of a series of E Performance plug-in hybrids that Mercedes-AMG announced earlier this spring. Just like the AMG GT 63 it’s based on, the hybrid has a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 mated to a...

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO