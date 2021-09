The official iOS and Android Microsoft News apps have now updated in all supported regions and as a result been rebranded as Microsoft Start. Microsoft Start is Microsoft’s (kind of) new initiative to create a hub of various news and other features for users to access all in one place. The new Start apps, currently named Start(News) to help avoid confusion with users who are unaware of the shift in direction, actually function very similar to the original Microsoft News Android and iOS apps but they do boast a new app icon and a modified color scheme to signify the change.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO