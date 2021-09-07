Review: Beak & Skiff Organic CBD Sparkling Water Mango Lime
There is no lack of inventiveness or boundaries in sight for use of CBDs, which are appearing ubiquitously in everything from lotions to candy to sparkling water, the latter being the subject of this review with Beak & Skiff’s latest offering: Organic, CBD-infused sparkling water with a mango lime flavor. (We recently reviewed some of their hard ciders.) In fact, Beak & Skiff actually offers a range of CBD products including oils, balms, edibles, and a variety of beverages in addition to this one.www.drinkhacker.com
