CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

High school volleyball rankings: Mater Dei vaults into MaxPreps Top 25 after Volleypalooza title, hot start

By Aaron Williams, MaxPreps.com
MaxPreps
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMater Dei went 9-0 at Volleypalooza — though the Monarchs did drop a five-set thriller to No. 2 Flower Mound during the trip for the only blemish on the record. And while the Monarchs have started red hot, so too has Assumption, the Kentucky power which vaults to the No. 1 spot after a 10-0 start to the year. The Rockets have two big weekends upcoming with the Adidas LIVT and the Durango Classic. Strong showings could help boost the team's chances of another national title under head coach Ron Kordes. But it's still early.

www.maxpreps.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Astorian

Volleyball: Warrenton off to hot start

Two local volleyball teams that will be challenging for league titles at their respective levels met on the court for the second time in three days over the weekend. The Knappa Loggers and Warrenton Warriors renewed their friendly pre-season Clatsop Clash rivalry with their annual season opener Thursday at Warrenton, followed by a championship match meeting in Warrenton's tournament Saturday.
WARRENTON, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
Person
Sequoyah
therebelwalk.com

Rebel Recruiting Targets React to Ole Miss win over Austin Peay

OXFORD, Miss. — There is no place like home — especially on game day in Oxford, MS. The much-anticipated home opener and the return of The Grove did not disappoint Saturday as Ole Miss defeated Austin Peay, 54-17, at Vaught-Hemingway. The Rebels had another stellar showing on both sides of...
OXFORD, MS
El Paso Times

El Paso high school volleyball rankings: Franklin is No.1 in city

Of Note: The Cougars won the Margaret Hussmann Tournament of Champions with a strong win over New Mexico power Las Cruces Centennial. Of Note: The Thunderbirds have played a tough schedule and will be in mix for playoffs at end of regular season. No. 3. Eastlake. Of Note. The Falcons...
HIGH SCHOOL
MLive.com

See first Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2021

The Michigan high school volleyball season has begun. Teams are fighting for conference titles with an eye toward the Michigan high school tournament, which begins Monday, Nov. 1. Regionals start Nov. 9, with quarterfinals Nov. 16, semifinals Nov. 18-19 and finals Nov. 20 at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxpreps#Red Hot#Hot Start#Monarchs#Durango#Flower Mound#Lone#Vista Murrieta 4#Ponte Vedra#Nike#Leopards#Titans#Huntsville 8#La Costa Canyon#Redondo Union#Cougars#St Ursula Academy#Seton 11#Jaguars
Victoria Advocate

Schulenburg Top 10 in volleyball rankings

Schulenburg is ranked No. 10 in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 2A volleyball rankings. The Lady Horns have a record of 17-8. Also in Class 2A, Yorktown (13-5) is ranked No. 17. In Class 3A, Hallettsville (12-3) is ranked No. 13. In Class 4A, Cuero (15-4) is ranked...
VOLLEYBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
MaxPreps

Sonoraville's Taylor Long selected as MaxPreps/NFCA High School Fall Player of Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Taylor Long of Sonoraville (Calhoun, Ga.) was named the MaxPreps/NFCA High School Player of the Week. Long is being recognized for her outstanding performance during the week of August 23-29. Long guided Sonoraville to three wins last week, posting a 0.30 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 23 innings of work. Highlighting her performance was a 10-inning no-hitter against Coahulla Creek. Long fanned a season-high 17 batters, walked three and allowed an unearned run in the 3-1 victory. The senior hurler tossed six shutout innings with 14 punchouts against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. Long also struck out 16 and surrendered one earned run during a 3-2 triumph versus LaFayette. Additionally, she was 5-for-11 (.455) at the plate with two doubles and one RBI.
HIGH SCHOOL
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Indiana High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now

Who had Indiana's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to sponsor the Indiana Athlete of the Week awards during the 2021-22 school year. Each week during the season (regular and post), there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter...
HIGH SCHOOL
conchovalleyhomepage.com

High school football state rankings: Water Valley climbs into Top 10

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its week 4 high school football state rankings. Water Valley made its debut in the Top 10 at 8th overall in 1A Division I following a 54-8 mercy-rule win over Garden City. The Wildcats square off with 4th ranked Westbrook this week.
WATER VALLEY, TX
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football power rankings after Week 1

MUSKEGON, MI – Last week’s season-opening high school football games told us some things about Muskegon-area teams. This week’s slate should be even more telling, however. Here is our first attempt at ranking the top 10 teams in the Muskegon area for the 2021 season. Keep an eye on MLive...
MUSKEGON, MI
scorebooklive.com

Oregon 6A high school football power rankings: The preseason Top 25

The Oregon high school football season kicks off this week. Here are one writer’s preseason Class 6A power rankings. Click on the link to read the team’s complete season preview. Tualatin photo by Taylor Balkom. — 25. Century. If Tyler Mahlman makes a smooth transition back to quarterback and the...
OREGON STATE
Austin American-Statesman

District 26-6A volleyball update: Lake Travis claims 4th at Volleypalooza

The Cavs (23-9) went 7-2 and finished fourth at the Volleypalooza tournament in Leander after sweeping Cedar Park earlier in the week. At Volleypalooza, Lake Travis defeated Rockwall, San Antonio Warren, A&M Consolidated, Mansfield, Sachse, Vandegrift and Hebron and lost to Dallas Highland Park and San Antonio Brandeis. Arden Besecker (see below) played well, while Brinkley Barker knocked down 72 kills and was named part of the all-tournament team. Avery Hamlin recorded 137 assists, 39 kills, 73 digs and 10 blocks, Brooke Davis and Carrington Jaimes combined for 65 kills, and Kiana Reed finished with 90 assists and 46 digs in other notable numbers for the Cavs.
VOLLEYBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy