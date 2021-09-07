High school volleyball rankings: Mater Dei vaults into MaxPreps Top 25 after Volleypalooza title, hot start

Mater Dei went 9-0 at Volleypalooza — though the Monarchs did drop a five-set thriller to No. 2 Flower Mound during the trip for the only blemish on the record. And while the Monarchs have started red hot, so too has Assumption, the Kentucky power which vaults to the No. 1 spot after a 10-0 start to the year. The Rockets have two big weekends upcoming with the Adidas LIVT and the Durango Classic. Strong showings could help boost the team's chances of another national title under head coach Ron Kordes. But it's still early.