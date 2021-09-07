CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five LSU players, including both offensive tackles, out for McNeese game, Ed Orgeron says

By SCOTT RABALAIS
theadvocate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least five players, including both of LSU’s starting offensive tackles, have been ruled out of Saturday’s home opener in Tiger Stadium against McNeese State. During his first weekly news conference of the season, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said right tackle Austin Deculus, left tackle Cam Wire, defensive ends Ali Gaye and Soni Fonua and wide receiver Jontre Kirklin all will not play this week.

