After Weeks Of Uncertainty, D.C. Medicaid Recipients Avoid Losing Access To MedStar Doctors
Over the past several weeks, a chaotic situation unfolded in D.C.’s Medicaid system, potentially disrupting the care of thousands of the city’s poorest residents. MedStar, a health system in the city that also manages a health insurance company, announced that it was ending its contracts with two other companies that cover the city’s Medicaid recipients. Thousands of residents were at risk of losing access to a range of MedStar’s services – including primary care doctors, specialists, and pharmacies.wamu.org
Comments / 0