After Weeks Of Uncertainty, D.C. Medicaid Recipients Avoid Losing Access To MedStar Doctors

The Biden administration is proposing to repeal a Trump-era rule that gives medical device companies faster Medicare payments for life-saving products. The rule (RIN 0938-AT88), which was finalized in January, allows Medicare to start paying for certain devices right after they get a green light from the Food and Drug Administration—cutting back the typical nine- to 12-month turnaround time companies wait to get paid. The rule was slated to take effect Dec. 15.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO