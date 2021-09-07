CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

After Weeks Of Uncertainty, D.C. Medicaid Recipients Avoid Losing Access To MedStar Doctors

By Colleen Grablick
WAMU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past several weeks, a chaotic situation unfolded in D.C.’s Medicaid system, potentially disrupting the care of thousands of the city’s poorest residents. MedStar, a health system in the city that also manages a health insurance company, announced that it was ending its contracts with two other companies that cover the city’s Medicaid recipients. Thousands of residents were at risk of losing access to a range of MedStar’s services – including primary care doctors, specialists, and pharmacies.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#D C#Health Alliance Network
