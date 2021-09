Greeting all, and welcome to the 2021 Addicted to Quack Fantasy Football League, brought to you by the fine folks at Yahoo ESPN. I figured I’d start this separate thread so as not to sully the Fix with all of our FF blather— there’s enough blather over there as it is. So at this point, the big question remains, when shall we hold our draft? We’ve traditionally held it on Labor Day, and I for one am fine with selecting that day again this year. Perhaps sometime between Four and Five o’clock PDT so as not to screw with you East Coasters too much.

