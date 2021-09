Are These The Best EV Stocks To Buy In September 2021?. Like it or not, electric vehicle (EV) stocks remain hot stocks to buy in the stock market today. By and large, this would be the case as EVs represent a logical next step for the global automotive industry. Without going into too much detail, EVs are a much more environmentally sustainable means of transportation for the general public. As a result, some would argue that the industry will likely see long-term growth, given the current climate crisis. For now, the current bull thesis surrounding EV stocks would be from the angle of early adopters. With global combustion engine vehicle sales still outpacing that of EVs globally, I can understand the current hype.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO