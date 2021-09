From the outside looking in, cryptocurrency exchanges might all look the same, but they can be very different from each other. They are not as tightly regulated as traditional exchanges, so doing your research is very important. Some may be safer than others while some might make it more difficult to make certain trades. But if there’s one exchange where you can feel confident trading, it’s CoinSpot. It’s one of the most popular exchanges in the country and it’s easy to see why when you start looking at the features. Here are three reasons why CoinSpot should be on the top of your list of crypto exchanges.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO