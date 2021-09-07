CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico's Supreme Court rules that abortion is not a crime

By MARÍA VERZA Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it is unconstitutional to punish abortion, unanimously annulling several provisions of a law from Coahuila — a state on the Texas border — that had made abortion a criminal act. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...

Vice

Exclusive: Video Shows Alleged Mexican Special Forces Busting Cartel Boss Out of Prison

MEXICO CITY—Numerous surveillance videos leaked to VICE World News show gunmen in Mexican special forces uniforms breaking a cartel boss out of jail just miles from the U.S. border. The shocking footage shows at least four gunmen wearing bulletproof vests with the logo of the Mexican Navy special forces (UNOPES for its Spanish acronym) storming the jail with surprising ease.
Texas State
ABQJournal

Supreme Court: One faulty tail lamp bulb doesn’t violate state law

Keeping a vehicle in “good working order” under New Mexico law doesn’t mean that every bulb in a tail lamp needs to be lit, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday. The ruling came in an appeal by an Albuquerque man who was pulled over for having a burned out tail lamp bulb, leading to his conviction on a drunken driving charge.
staradvertiser.com

Supreme Court urged to reject Mississippi’s attack on Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON >> Abortion providers in Mississippi urged the Supreme Court today to reaffirm Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. The filing came in the most important abortion case in decades, in which officials in Mississippi have asked the court’s newly expanded conservative majority to overrule Roe and to sustain a state law that largely bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Blue Springs Examiner

Will the Supreme Court reconsider Roe vs. Wade?

In 1973, the United States Supreme Court held in Roe v. Wade that abortion was a constitutional right that could not be prohibited by the governments for nonviable fetuses – those that could not survive outside the womb -– at 24 weeks or less. Since then, the abortion wars have...
kisswtlz.com

Supreme Court's abortion decision shines light on “shadow docket”

Washington — Immigration, COVID-19 restrictions, voting rules and abortion are just some of the hot-button issues that have garnered the Supreme Court’s attention over the last few months, but not through its regular process of exhaustive written briefs, oral arguments and, finally, a signed opinion of the court. Instead, the...
Axios

Amy Coney Barrett: Supreme Court is not "a bunch of partisan hacks"

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett pushed back Sunday on perceptions that biases have crept into the highest court in the U.S., per the Louisville Courier Journal. Why it matters: The comments by the Trump-appointed conservative justice come weeks after the Supreme Court allowed Texas' ban on most abortions to remain in place, in a 5-4 vote that President Biden called "an unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights."
Washington Post

Everyone focuses on the U.S. Supreme Court. But state supreme courts affect as many rights and lives.

When the Supreme Court’s new term starts in October, many Americans will be paying close attention, given a slate of hot-button concerns. But a new book argues that they’ll probably be missing an array of equally important cases that will be heard by state supreme courts. To explore this, I talked with the authors of “Judging Inequality: State Supreme Courts and the Inequality Crisis,” published by the Russell Sage Foundation. James L. Gibson is the Sidney W. Souers professor of government at Washington University in St. Louis and a professor extraordinary in political science at Stellenbosch University in South Africa. Michael J. Nelson is the Jeffery L. Hyde and Sharon D. Hyde and Political Science Board of Visitors early career professor in political science and an associate professor of political science at Pennsylvania State University. Below is an edited version of our discussion via email.
Mexico City
coloradopolitics.com

Supreme Court finds Colo. Springs police acted unconstitutionally with pole camera surveillance

Colorado Springs police violated constitutional protections against warrantless searches by using a pole-mounted camera to monitor a suspected drug dealer's home continuously for three months, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Monday. The key decision clarified the privacy rights of individuals in an age of advanced surveillance technology. Although the...
wbiw.com

Federal appeals court sides with Attorney General Todd Rokita on Indiana’s continued enforcement of abortion laws

INDIANA – A federal appeals court has ruled that Indiana may continue enforcing several abortion laws being contested by an abortion provider in the case Whole Woman’s Health v. Rokita. By ruling as it did, the appeals court rejected a district court’s ruling permanently prohibiting enforcement of those laws pending the outcome of the appeal.
ktoe.com

Pro-choice activists at MN Capitol to protest Texas abortion law

Pro-choice activists rally at the State Capitol against a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks, which the U-S Supreme Court let stand and opponents warn could become a template for Minnesota. Former state Representative Erin Maye Quade with Gender Justice says Texas allows lawsuits against anyone who performs abortions, or aids and abets them:
Indiana Daily Student

Federal appeals court denies IU’s request to dismiss vaccine mandate lawsuit

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals denied IU’s request to dismiss the lawsuit regarding its vaccine mandate, according to a report from WTHR. This decision comes on the heels of a Supreme Court decision to refuse to hear the case in August. IU’s vaccine mandate, adopted for the fall 2021...
